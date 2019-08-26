Kim Kardashian and her shapewear preferences (alongside Dr. Ourian) have sculpted over half the Instagram models in Los Angeles as if from clay. One of them, makeup guru James Charles, revealed her apparent influence by leaking the “only nude photo he’s ever taken.” after he temporarily lost control of Twitter account Saturday. (Hackers posted a series of incoherently offensive, since deleted tweets that saw his prestigious blue check mark removed.) When the YouTuber eventually regained control, he shared the news with the unexpected selfie:



I know that this was in response to a gross invasion of privacy, and I know that any adult is well within their right to share their body however they please on the internet. And that’s what I should be discussing right now! But my brain doesn’t operate on “should.” Instead, it’s spent the better part of the weekend pondering the network of plastic surgeons that are changing these influencers lives with Sculptra. As for that Cartier Love bracelet he kept on for the photo? Weird flex, James! [E!]

There is a timeline where noted creep Scott Disick was shamed and scorned for pursuing any sort of relationship with the teenage friend of his famous niece. There is a timeline where the entertainment press did not allow him to retain a platform for his predatory relationship. There is timeline where it is acknowledged more publicly that he met Sofia Richie when she was only 16 (or 17, if you go by the “official story.”) This is not that timeline.

Anyway, the Instagram model enjoyed a lavish 21st birthday weekend. Disick, the aforementioned adult man and noted creep, started the celebration with a brand new Aston Martin and rose petals strewn across a table. How he afforded either the car or flowers is unclear.

Screenshot: Sofia Richie (Instagram)

She then took a private jet to Las Vegas with Kylie Jenner and her (recently hired) best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. People reports:



Richie opted for a vintage Chanel swimsuit when she partied at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. Upon arrival, she was greeted by a parade to her designated area that was decorated with custom pillows with her dog Hershela’s face printed on them, and enlarged life-size cut-outs of herself.

The trio and the father of three then partied at XS Nightclub alongside the night’s headliners, The Chainsmokers. How 36 year old Disick stayed awake long enough to enjoy his formerly teenage girlfriend’s various festivities is currently unknown. [People]

