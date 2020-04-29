Jada Pinkett Smith Realized She Doesn't Know Will Smith At All

Image : Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith never shies away from getting into the nitty-gritty of her marriage to Will Smith, a fact that I find both refreshing and disturbing. How am I supposed to believe in the myth of the perfect, effortless long- term relationship if she keeps sitting down at her red table and ruining it for me?!



Advertisement

The latest episode is, of course, about quarantine, and the fact that her forced time at home has led her to the realization that maybe she doesn’t know her spouse of 23 years at all:

“I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” she said of her husband of nearly two dozen years. Per People: When her mother questioned her further on why she felt that way, Pinkett Smith responded, “I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is.”

Advertisement

I can see this. I’d guess when you’re married for that long and you’ve got that much on your plate, you probably don’t spend much time following your partner around the house asking probing questions about their innermost thoughts. (I do this with my significant others, and I’ve found, for some reason, that they find it tiring.)

But rather than casting this as a bad thing, Pinkett Smith says she’s now putting in the effort to discover—really discover—who this strange man is :

P inkett Smith said that she’s now “going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will” that she has built in order to truly understand her husband. “This is intimacy,” the actress said. “Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.”

The Minna Limon Vibrator Is Small and Quiet (And Fun for Couples) Read on The Inventory

Intimacy sounds like a ton of work. Please leave me alone with my cheese puffs, thank you. [People]

Let’s take a brief walk back in time to 1997, when things were a bit simpler, or at least bad in a different way. Remember Carmen Electra? Remember Dennis Rodman? Remember that they were married in Vegas? Rodman’s teammates surely do, because apparently the two of them were boning across every surface of the Bulls’ locker room. Per Us:



“One day when the [Chicago] Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” the model, 48, recalled to the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, April 26. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.” With a laugh, she added, “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Advertisement

If getting on the back of a motorcycle blindfolded isn’t trust, I don’t know what is. I’m also not sure I’d want to expose my nethers to whatever hideous germs are floating around the Bulls’ weight room, but again, this is why Carmen has led a much more exciting life than I ever will! [Us]