It features Fergie so, immediately yes: Jack Harlow, “First Class” -Has a rapper ever sampled a 2006 Fergie song? Likely not, but if anyone could prove that it can be done deftly, it’s Jack Harlow. On new release “First Class,” the internet’s new boyfriend ad libs alongside the “Glamorous” chorus: “I been a G, throw up the L, sex in the A.M., O- R – O – U – S, and I can put you in first class,” he promises. Despite the fact that he’s a mere 24-years-old and looks the part of a mediocre man who’d ask, “Where’s my hug at?,” upon meeting him, I believe it! The track is a promising preview of Harlow’s upcoming album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, due out next month. In recent press, the rapper revealed he was actively trying to collaborate with living legend, Dolly Parton. “I want to put her on some hard shit,” he said. If Ms. Parton is still unavailable after this release, I know a few girls (me) who are into hard shit. —Audra Heinrichs



It’s a vibe!: Yung Lean featuring FKA Twigs, “Bliss” - This is simply a dream come true for fans of the ethereal wonder, English singer and songwriter FKA twigs. She matches wonderfully with the wired antics of Swedish rapper Yung Lean, who just dropped his new mixtape, Stardust, featuring this groovy collaboration. The fast-moving tempo and fluttery verses are reminiscent of the sounds from the early ’80s, with a synthetic echo for extra kicks. There’s nothing more satisfying than watching a blissf ully chaotic music video showcasing a couple of curious characters dressed for the altar, while riding in a car outfitted with chandeliers.—Ezinne Ukoha

Ok! Who doesn’t like treats?: Chlöe,“Treat Me” - On “Treat Me,” the second release from her highly-anticipated debut solo album, Ch l öe offers listeners another earworm with a lot of the same vibes we’re used to from the songstress. This time, she samples Bubba Sparxxx, “Ms. New Booty” therefore, I’m inclined to — at the very least — like it. The video, which features black and white shots of Chloe in head-to-toe in latex and showing off impressive — dare I say, Janet Jackson-reminiscent — choreography and twerking on a dinner table clad in rhinestone bikini is a treat in and of itself. Even still, I’m hoping she features something a bit more slowe d-down on the album. It would be a disservice not to spend some time showcasing those impeccable vocals sans distraction. —AH

I go I go YES: Peggy Gou, “I Go (Soulwax Remix)” - This zippier take on South Korean producer Peggy Gou’s 2021 single “I Go” does something brilliant regularly: It cuts out. In some sections, every four bars, the music stops for a split second, so that when it comes back there’s a real sense of propulsion. It’s like strobing mini drops. Belgian duo Soulwax, who’ve managed to develop their sound considerably in their nearly three decades in the business while remaining awesome, work in keyboards that mimic classic Todd Terry and a grinding rhythm that mimics the theme to MTV’s ‘80s/’90s dance show Club MTV. The sonic similarity surely cannot be a coincidence, nor should it be. —Rich Juzwiak