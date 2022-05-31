Well, looks like Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are doing the damn thing: The actress confirmed on her Instagram page Tuesday morning that the two are engaged, captioning a photo of the two and the new ring, “Oh I love him!”
A source had already confirmed to E! News that the musician and actress were getting hitched after Qualley was clocked rocking a sizeable diamond ring during some film promotion at the Cannes Film Festival.
Qualley and Antonoff, who are 27-years-old and 38-years-old respectively, have been locked in a whirlwind romance since August 2021 when they were first seen making out around New York City and later Los Angeles. They’d later go on to take the 2022 awards season by storm, continuing to be deeply horny for the entire world to see. Qualley only made the whole thing Instagram official in March of this year.
Antonoff was notably previously in a long-term relationship with Lena Dunham, while Qualley was, as recently as 2020, linked to Shia LaBeouf.
Congratulations to the happy couple, but mostly to Antonoff, who gets to call Andie MacDowell his new mother-in-law.
- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having a jolly ‘ole time in London this week. [US Weekly]
- Thinking of Scott Disick at this time... [Page Six]
- Sharna Burgess is putting in work to dispel any rumors that she and Brian Austin Green are having any troubles. [E! News]
- In the midst of his ongoing divorce from Kim, Kanye West is going through attorneys like water. [ET Online]
- Johnny Depp is handling life mid-defamation trial just fine. [People]
- New dad A$AP Rocky said in a new interview that he just wants “a cool child with cool parents,” as though there was any alternative for his child when Rihanna is their mom. [Dazed]
- Someone inexplicably stole the tires right off of Owen Wilson’s Tesla? [TMZ]