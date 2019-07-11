Image: Getty

Today is a good day for Ja Rule, thanks to a judge’s decision to absolve him of his role in the Fyre Festival debacle on the basis that when he was promoting it, he didn’t know it would be...well, Fyre Festival.



According to the New York Daily News, Manhattan federal court Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled that neither Ja Rule nor the festival’s chief marketing officer, Grant Margolin, committed fraud. False advertising, maybe. But definitely not fraud!:

But Castel wrote in a 32-page decision in Manhattan Federal Court that their boasts in the months prior to the concert did not mean that they knew it would devolve into a crisis. “(Ja Rule) and Margolin were participants in organizing or promoting a large-scale event. There is no assertion that the Festival when first conceived or introduced to the public was intended not to go forward or that defendants intended not to perform by organizing the advertised amenities and accommodation,” Castel wrote.

Turns out Ja was telling the truth when he tweeted that he would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD, though the judge did give plaintiffs a three-week window to provide new evidence that FRAUD (and/or SCAM) took place.

Assuming, however, that the Fyre fiasco is officially behind him, Ja will have plenty of time to focus on his latest project, which is...another...festival.