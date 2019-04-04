Image: Getty

Jennifer Lopez, who knows the only good dating advice is to avoid dating men as long as possible until they are of the age when they could emotionally and financially support you (33 or bust, baby!), didn’t always know now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was the one. Asked when did she know things were serious with A-Rod on an SiriusXM interview, J.Lo laughed. “To get married again?”

Reminder: This will be J.Lo’s fourth marriage. “[I was] very weary, after everything that I been through!” J.Lo said. Honestly, if she wanted to just stay dating A-Rod until the end of the time, that would have been great, too. But she said she knew she wanted to marry him “probably like, a year in,” and then added, “because, you know, I was just sussing it out until then.”

J.Lo said that “everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon” that it made her overly cautious at first. But it’s all the ways J-Rod have been able to support each other that have really made their relationship work. Earlier in the interview, J.Lo says that she was just talking about her career the other day and A-Rod listened attentively, while they were both on the treadmill. Couples that sweat together completely mystify me, but that also probably means they’ve got a good thing going on.

I said the other day that I absolutely needed to know if Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still dating, and the universe (i.e. Hollywood Life) heard me. THEY ARE, IN FACT, DATING. They just don’t want anyone to know:

“They have been secret with their relationship for so long and that is what works for both of them,” our source explains. “To both of them, their relationship is no one’s business but their own.”

And I guess they haven’t totally figured out their messaging yet:

Although multiple outlets — including our own eyewitness — reported that Jamie said “I’m single” at Byron Allen’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 24, the comment wasn’t meant to be interpreted too literally.

Sure? Anyway congrats to the happy couple. May they live out the rest of their days away from the paparazzi.

[Hollywood Life]