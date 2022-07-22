It’s been said by great philosophers—and several placards at suburban HomeGoods across America—that “marriage is getting to have a sleepover with your best friend every night of the week.” Well, if that’s true, it appears as though the union of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be the kind of slumber party where one’s mother forces them to invite a few people they didn’t actually want to in the name of being nice.

Following a shot-gun wedding in Las Vegas and rumors of a full-on meltdown,” the Afflecks are officially on their honeymoon in the city of love. However, new paparazzi photos reveal Affleck’s daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and one of Lopez’s twins, Emme, 14, have tagged along. I certainly hope the happy couple said oui to packing a ouija board because I imagine that hotel accommodation situation is pretty damn awkward.

The newlyweds look to be doing pretty much what one does on their honeymoon: stroll hand-in-hand, suck face on a bench and at a meal, and snap gratuitous candids of one another that will no doubt appear like photos shown in a movie montage wherein a grieving widow reflects on a time gone by. Really, the only difference is the fact that a few of their kids are around to witness all of it. To each their own, I guess!

If you’re still questioning the unconventional choices of two people in love, Ryan Wolfe, the Vegas pastor who officiated last weekend’s nuptials thinks that, in addition to a brood of cling-ons, they’ve got staying power: “I’ve done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples—I can really tell it was real,” he recently told People. “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.”

There you have it, folks! All that’s left to wonder is which kid is going to freeze Affleck’s bra tonight?