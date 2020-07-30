It's Not That Hard to Believe Ramona Singer's Daughter Would Scream at Some FedEx Employees

Image : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Here’s a mystery: Yesterday, Page Six reported that Real Housewives of New York offspring Avery Singer was spotted yelling at FedEx employees in the West Village. According to spies, Ramona Singer’s favorite girl was in the process of using the FedEx as her personal moving company, demanding they box up the contents of her car—w hich, those tipsters claim, included “10 clear storage containers, one cardboard box and multiple garment bags.” Now, Singer denies that she was yelling, her rep telling both Page Six and Us Weekly that “so much of this is untrue and extremely exaggerated.”



Page Six’s original report claimed that “when FedEx employees let Avery know that they were not a moving company and they could not bill her for packing up her belongings, she became frustrated and refused to take no for an answer.” When the FedEx employees explained they did not have enough boxes to accommodate Avery, she allegedly “didn’t seem to care and left her belongings scattered across the store for the workers to deal with.” A different source, meanwhile, told Page Six s he only left after things had been sorted out with the staff. Later, her rep denied the account entirely, telling multiple outlets that Avery had been using the location “since before March and throughout the entire move.”

Now, horror stories of the working conditions of delivery drivers are quite frequent, particularly amid the financial collapse wrought by the pandemic . FedEx workers have been particularly vocal, telling NBC News back in April that they were not receiving basic workplace protections against the virus. Ramona Singer, meanwhile, has reportedly been playing it fast and loose , partying it up at a coronavirus- stricken Hamptons party earlier this summer attended by the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

It’s too bad, really. While it’s now a game of Avery’s word vs. the FedEx employees, the chips are obviously stacked against Avery. Her mom is a terror to the Upper East Side, and most of Mexico and Florida. For much of her run on RHONY, she’s been known to berate waitstaff, concierges, and drivers. It’s even become a staple of the vacation montages: Ramona’s frequent, and nightmarish, interactions with hotel workers. It’s just not hard to believe that Avery would follow in her bandage- dress-clad footsteps.

Oh, and Ramona? Leah was right in this week’s episode: Your birthday party DID look like a MAGA rally! [Page Six] / [Us Weekly]

I’m being bullied by Rihanna again. In a recent interview with ET, she once more teased out the release of R9, ahead of the launch of her hotly anticipated Fenty Skin drop:

“I am always working on music. I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Is there a hotline for victims of Rihanna’s savage trolling? I’d like to speak to a licensed RiRiologist about my unending suffering. [ET]

Stassie Baby updates:

Addison Rae updates:

IT’S COMING!!!!!!

