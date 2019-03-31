Image: via Getty

Congratulations to Issa Rae, who is engaged.

Indeed, Entertainment Tonight reports that though Insecure’s Issa is a comforting reminder that I am not the only person who keeps comically fucking up relationships, IRL Issa has her shit together. Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis both confirmed to the publication that Rae recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame.

Orji and Ellis spilled the beans to reporters at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards:

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji expressed, with Ellis adding, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

This is exciting news! Many congratulations to the happy couple! But more importantly—when is Insecure coming back? Inquiring minds who may or may not exclusively experience love through fictional television programs need to know.