Is This Shoe OK? Kanye West’s Yeezy Slides for Kids

Welcome to Is This Shoe OK?, an infrequent column about shoes that may or may not be good, as determined by me—an authority, because I own shoes—and you, in the comments below. In today’s installment, we’re looking at Kanye West’s new Yeezy slides for babies.



In an Is This Shoe OK? series first, a pair of kicks not yet released on the market has made its way to me for approval . Jezebel’s Senior Video Producer, Jennifer Perry, sent me an Instagram video from everyone’s favorite gossip outlet, The Shade Room. Taken from Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram account, the clip teases a pair of Kanye West’s forthcoming Yeezy slides for kids. Based on those images, they are only available in shades found on Gulf War-era camouflage. They also appear to be wholly impracticable.

Because they’ve yet to hit retailers , I can only imagine how much they will cost. In the past, and based on a very brief Google search, I’ve noticed most of his Yeezy sneakers for kids have retailed in the $190 - $200 zone. I hope these are cheaper because they appear to be plastic potatoes with a few chunks removed, but what do I know.

My main fear about these shoes, as I am sure will resonate with any and all parents/caretakers reading this, is that a baby cannot walk in slides. In fact, Saint West struggles to make any movement in the clip above. Why would Kim post that? Were these shoes... not made for walking?

Not only that, but why are they open toe, as well? I’m sure these would be wonderful shoes for the very wealthy, or babies whose feet never touch the ground (which is no babies—eventually it’s bath or bed time and who knows what disasters await them there?) I’m just going to say it: these slides are a nightmare. Like, in the immortal words of Randy Jackson, it’s a not from me, dog.

But as always, Is This Shoe OK? is a collaborative process. What do you think? Would you put these shoes on a child? Or do you live life on the edge, blissfully unaware of all of the sharp corners in your home? Please, argue away in the comments below.