Welcome to Is This Shoe OK?, an infrequent column about shoes that may or may not be good, as determined by me—an authority, because I own shoes—and you, in the comments below. In today’s installment, we’re looking at a $1,075 sneaker meant to look like the memorable green Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy awards.



Is this shoe OK? Yes, yes it is.

Notice how the tongue of the sneaker is nude, meant to reflect the insane cleavage J. Lo rocked so bravely. I commend attention the detail.

This has been Is This Shoe OK?