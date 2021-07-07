Is There Any Point in Talking About Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Image : Anna Moneymaker ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene opened her mouth, and, naturally, shit poured out. The Trump devotee and Q-Anon disciple compared President Biden’s push for door-to-door covid-19 vaccinations to “brown shirts,” the paramilitary security force that aided Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in the late 1920s and early ’30s.

Greene said that covid is a “political tool used to control people.”

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations,” she tweeted. “You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

This asinine comparison, as several news outlets were eager to point out, comes weeks after Greene apologized for comparing Capitol Hill’s mask-mandate to the Holocaust. Greene’s apparently short-lived realization followed a tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. At the time, she said there is “there is no comparison to the Holocaust” and said it was “appalling” to “minimize it and downplay it.”

Still, that was June. Now it’s July, and comparing the administration of a safe, life-saving vaccine to fascists is fair game.

Even after getting routinely condemned for her comparison, she doubled down, using the covid vaccines’ lack of FDA approval as a means of validating her skepticism. But if the FDA were to approve the vaccines tomorrow, Greene would still come up with a reason to dismiss their findings. She would likely continue to stress that exercise and proper nutrition alone are enough to combat the worst of covid-19 like she did Wednesday morning, as if otherwise healthy people didn’t die in the thousands.

But here’s the thing: This is her M.O. Saying putrid shit is the only thing that gets her attention. So how newsworthy is this, really? Awful Woman Still Awful, read all about it.

She’s in a position of power, so her existence can’t be ignored entirely. But she’s not the president. She’s a power-hungry freshman congresswoman, and her beliefs are likely echoed by many of her less boisterous Republican colleagues. But they’re not having every single one of their tweets blasted on CNN. In fact, the average person hardly knows their names. But they know Greene, not because her politics are all that uniquely vile, but because she knows how to attract attention and she knows news outlets will cover her antics one way or another.



So, at this point, why even give this woman oxygen? I include myself as someone who is complicit in this, in the aggro conspiratorial buffoonery that is Marjorie Taylor Greene. Most of the nonsense this woman farts out isn’t newsworthy, it’s just obnoxious. This isn’t to say that I’ll never write about Greene ever again, but six months into her tenure she’s done few things of substance and even fewer things that would convince anyone that she is capable of developing a conscience; she isn’t worth all this breathless coverage.

Call me when she and Rep. Lauren Boebert do an anti-vax remix of “Twerkulator.” Until then, we’re all better off deplatforming her.