Is Lisa Vanderpump Bugging Out Over Bugged Bottles of Bug-Filled Rosé?

Page Six reports that a Las Vegas liquor store intercepted a 2018 batch of Lisa Vanderpump’s famous Vanderpump Rosé filled with earwigs—weird bugs that don’t actually go in human ears, apparently. Sources tell the outlet: “I recommend everyone thoroughly inspect any bottle of Vanderpump Rosé before purchasing and consuming them.”

Ewwwwwwwwwwwwwww!

The outlet claims it has photographic evidence of the thoroughly bugged-out bottles of Vanderpump Rose. Click on over to the site if you have the stomach to look at the creepy-crawlies (I can’t, personally, because of childhood earwig trauma). Page Six’s sources also speculated that the little fuckers didn’t travel over from France, where the wine is procured, and instead moved in during their stint in the wine’s packing facility. Vanderpump Rosé’s producer, meanwhile, said in a statement that this is the “first we are learning of it.” They added:

“We stand behind the quality and integrity of the wines in our portfolio and require rigorous standards at the production and bottling facilities that we work with. We’d welcome the chance to connect directly with the individual who encountered this issue, as in five years of selling this product we have never received any retailer or customer complaints of this nature. Thank you!”

Please, everyone please check their wine bottles one more time just in case. [Page Six]



I could probably follow up with more important news, but the Friends “reunion” trailer is formally out and I guess it looks fine but honestly... who cares, right? There can’t be a market for this sort of thing much longer, not if James Corden is involved. Still, the “friends” look happy and healthy and rich, so at least that’s something to look forward to.

I’m sure I will have to form an opinion about this at some point when my sister starts texting me and screaming. Until then, I’m moving on.

Ok... I lied! One more thing: This has to be the strangest interview I’ve ever seen, Friends or no Friends.



