The investigative minds at Daily Mail think they’ve broke the story on the planet’s biggest news: Kylie Jenner, in the background of Khloe Kardashian’s 35th birthday Instagram stories, has announced she’s (allegedly!) pregnant.



To back up their theories, Daily Mail points out her recent comments on wanting more children:

Back in April, the Lip Kit star ignited a fan frenzy when she posted a racy snap in honor of her boyfriend’s 28th birthday, writing, ‘Let’s f**k around and have another baby!’ That’s when friend Heather Sanders chimed in and urged the young couple to have a baby boy. ‘Happy birthday Travis..I love you guys.. Perfect lil family now give stormi a brother,’ an Instagram user commented. The reality star replied, ‘sister !!!!’

My thoughts? Stans on Twitter might be a global threat waging digital warfare across the planet, but they sure do break a lot of news lately! And in the absence of much factual evidence, let’s instead speculate on Kris Jenner’s possible next move:

Release a standard rebuttal of the current press.

Send Kylie to a baby goods store with Travis Scott , where the paparazzi will “accidentally” run into them?

, where the paparazzi will “accidentally” run into them? Manufacture a cheating scandal to escalate the already fever pitch public conversation on this family.

Reveal it was actually a subordinate, like Sofia Richie or Hailey Baldwin , that’s pregnant.

or , that’s pregnant. Surprise-drop a series of clues throughout her children’s various product lines.

Install Kendall Jenner as the spokesperson for Pregnancy Awareness Month.

A standard rebuttal would be the humanitarian response. That also makes it the least likely! At least they helpfully previewed the next gossip cycle on a Friday- I can meditate on strategies for survival this weekend!



I’d liken the exploration of Allison William’s recently announced divorce from Ricky Van Veen to sitting through a Say Yes To The Dress rerun—slightly underwhelming! As Page Six reports, the couple has issued a joint statement on their separation:



“With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”

Sources further explain that the two are “distinctly different” and haven’t been seen together since last year’s Oscars. Another claims: “Allison really is Type A [...] while Ricky is far more relaxed and laid back.” Some history: the wealthy thirty-somethings first crossed paths at a Bachelor viewing party in 2011. That itself should’ve been an omen! Van Veen was the brains behind sites like Vimeo and CollegeHumor, and Williams wouldn’t start playing Girls character Marnie for another year. (I’m suspecting her father’s extended sphere of influence regularly put her in the orbit of people like her ex-husband.) Page Six also reports some choice anecdotes from wedding:

The pair were married in September 2015 in a lavish ceremony at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo., officiated by Tom Hanks. Williams’ dad, MSNBC host Brian, walked her down the aisle watched by stars including “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Jemima Kirke, Barry Diller, Seth Meyers and Zosia Mamet.

With a slate of high profile movies for Williams, and whatever it is that Van Veen does as Facebook’s Global Head of Creative Strategy- I’m sure these famouses will be fine.



