Dirt Bag

Is Halsey's New Baby's Name a Perfect Science Fiction Reference?

The singer revealed the name of her baby with partner Alev Aydin on Instagram

By
Joan Summers
Image for article titled Is Halsey&#39;s New Baby&#39;s Name a Perfect Science Fiction Reference?
Screenshot: Instagram

Halsey has given birth to a baby whose name sounds suspiciously like it’s derived from some science fiction titans: Ender Ridley. Specifically, Ender from Ender’s Game—the 1985 novel by Orson Scott Card—and director Ridley Scott. Halsey’s a noted fan of sci-fi, so it would make sense, but she hasn’t yet officially confirmed the name’s origins.

She did, though, confirm the birth on Instagram Monday, writing, “Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.” That would make this baby a Cancer, correct? God knows the earth needs more water signs. For her part, Olivia Rodrigo also shared a message of support, because that’s what pop stars do on other pop stars’ Instagram posts about their new baby: “the most beautiful family! congratulations.”

Anyway, the baby’s name is quite stellar, and it can’t be a coincidencethat Ender from Ender’s Game and Ridley Scott are two of the most popular figures in the greater science fiction universe. While I’d say that while Ender is well known, things didn’t necessarily... turn out so good for him in those books. At least Ridley gave us some movies about aliens... and spaceships... and aliens coming out of people’s bodies... and giant robots... and a very hot Sigourney Weaver in a jumpsuit I still envy.

Thankfully, Vulture points out that “Ender” is a common Turkish name, as her partner Alev Aydin, is Turkish. A filmmaker also, to be exact. On Instagram, the singer has been relatively private about their relationship—although, on Twitter, Halsey did vaguely reference falling in love while working on a movie about her life, developed by Sony Pictures:

Earlier this year, Halsey also made news when she updated her Instagram bio to include her preferred pronouns: she and they. In an Instagram story at the time, Halsey wrote:

“For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns. The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! If interested, I have some fabulous children’s sci-fi to recommend.

