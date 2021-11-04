On Wednesday, ex-husband and surprising voice for the new Garfield cartoon movie Chris Pratt posted a picture of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger looking up at him adoringly on Instagram. “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?,” the caption starts.

The couple, who met in church, have been married since 2019 and have a one-year-old daughter together. Pratt also has a son with ex-wife Anna Faris who was born prematurely and has had subsequent health problems. The Internet has taken issue, on Faris’ behalf, with Pratt’s Instagram caption in which he thanks Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous, healthy daughter.” Many found Pratt’s comments to be insensitive and to smack of ableism.

“...If you know anything about his son, that ‘gorgeous healthy daughter’ line is some real horseshit,” wrote Uproxx writer Mike Redmond. “ Being a goofy dumbass is a shtick.

Podcaster Wynter Mitchell-Rorbaugh referred to Pratt as “Crisp Rat,” for the “ordacity” of his post.

The general thrust of the response has been, How could Pratt treat our beloved House Bunny this way?!, a longside praise of Faris’ openness about her son Jack’s developmental issues and her fierce love for him. Former Editor-in-Chief of Out Magazine Phillip Picardi tweeted, “I love that the queen Anna Faris is trending and I hope she is doing well.”

As the tea had time to marinate, however, another angle became clear : Perhaps Farris can take comfort in the entire internet coming to her defense and flaming her ex. Writer Danielle Tcholakian tweeted:

Journalist Danielle Campoamor also tweeted her support: “May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us.” What started out as a no good very bad day for Faris might have ended with a silver lining. We love you Anna!