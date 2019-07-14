Image: via Getty

Ray Diaz, a social media influencer with over 3 million Instagram followers, was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault after a 17-year-old girl he allegedly dated accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

According to Page Six, 17-year-old actor Angelica Salek recently accused 33-year-old Diaz of emotionally and physically abusing her when they began dating a year ago. Last week, Salek did an interview with YouTube account Drama Alert that included video allegedly showing Diaz threatening to hurt her and telling her to kill herself; though it’s not confirmed whether or not the man in the video is, in fact, Diaz, the LAPD investigated Salek’s allegations and ultimately decided to arrest him.

It’s likely the impetus behind this arrest is Salek’s age, and not necessarily her allegations of abuse. The age of consent in California is 18, which means she was only 16 when she says she and Diaz began dating.

Diaz denied the allegations to the Hollywood Fix.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and will be back in court on August 7.