In Jezebel’s series Rummaging Through the Attic, we interview nonfiction authors whose books explore fascinating moments, characters, and stories in history. For the episode above we spoke with Helena Merriman, journalist and author of Tunnel 29: Love, Espionage and Betrayal: the True Story of an Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall. Based on a BBC 4 podcast—also produced by Merriman—Tunnel 29 tells the story of a Cold War rescue mission led by a young student in 1962, whose bravery helped dozens flee East Berlin through an escape tunnel underneath the Berlin Wall.