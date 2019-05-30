Tableaux is a monthly kink event where a mixture of people from Brooklyn’s alternative sex community gather and engage in live art. In April, Jezebel attended the pointedly inclusive event and chatted with its founder, Dorothy Darker, about her reasons for creating a consent-forward space where kink and art come together.

“Being here does not necessarily mean you are queer, kinky or poly or in a DS relationship,” she said. “What it means is that you are open to them.” For more, watch our video profile on Tableaux above.

Senior Producer: Tracy Thompson, Shooter: Santiago Garcia, Editor: Michael Pasquariello