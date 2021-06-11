In the Heights' Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See

In the Heights' Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See

Are Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones looking for a third? Serious question

Shannon Melero
the cast of In the Heights
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

The cast of In the Heights is composed entirely of extremely beautiful, swaggy people. This much we know for certain. But what we could not have known until the film’s yellow carpet premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival was the utter amount of drip this cast had been withholding from its adoring public. And to top it all off, they had the nerve to look like walking art installations while posing in front of cans of Bustelo, the greatest coffee on planet earth. Someone pick my jaw up from the floor because I am deceased and my ghost is writing this.

2 / 11

Leslie Grace and Leopard King Anthony Ramos

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Anthony Ramos could wear a fitted potato sack with Jordans and I wouldn’t have a single negative thing to say about it. Leslie Grace’s gown is what peacocks at the Bronx Zoo wished they looked like.

3 / 11

Jon M. Chu Wasn’t Going to Let His Actors Upstage Him

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Director Jon M. Chu said, “Oh word we’re doing looks tonight? Say less.” Or at least that is what I imagined he said in the group text with the cast.

4 / 11

Olga Merediz, An Empress

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

The joy, the dress, the shoes, the sparkle and beauty of it all. (Here’s our interview with this empress!)

5 / 11

Melissa Barrera

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Someone needed to follow Melissa Barrera around all night making sure the train on this dress was as fully extended as her one perfect leg. If they are currently hiring for that job, I have experience in the following around celebrities department.

6 / 11

A little bit more Leslie Grace because HONESTLY

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

STUNNING!

7 / 11

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

The color pink has never looked so good, nor has the front of a bodega.

8 / 11

Glamazon Dascha Polanco

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

One time I was sitting at a burger place and my mom looked out the window and said, “That woman looks like a young Dascha Polanco.”

It was Dascha Polanco. She ordered a burger.

9 / 11

Quiara Alegría Hudes Making Writers Looks Good

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Floral pantsuit for summer is only groundbreaking because this woman makes it so.

10 / 11

The Only Thing Keeping Love Alive

Illustration for article titled In the Heights&#39; Red Carpet Premiere Was a Collection of the Most Beautiful, Swagged Out People You Will Ever See
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Just look into her eyes.

11 / 11

