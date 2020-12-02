Imagine Not Being Able to Wear a Hoodie

Image : Getty

One of the worst things about being an actor, aside from everyone pestering you while you’re eating, has got to be trying to distance yourself from the characters you play. In an interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest told Jamie Dornan that his character in The Fall, Paul Spector, was so creepy that Seacrest can no longer wear a certain vest. From Just Jared:



“It was tense. The character was so creepy, Jamie, that – I have that vest and I can’t wear that vest now,” Ryan said referring to a vest his character was wearing in the photo shown. Jamie replied, “Dude, anytime I wear a hoodie now someone will comment, ‘You look like Paul Spector.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, can’t do that anymore.’”

Not wearing a hoodie? In this economy? How long must this moratorium last, do you think? I’ll just say it: I’d rather quit acting. [Just Jared]

I’ve been writing for this site long enough to know that anything created by Taylor Swift not met with effusive praise means I’ll wake up to an inbox full of death threats, SO: Wow, this collab for Match.com with Ryan Reynolds is incredible and I love it!!!

Bury this video with this Match.com ad when I die!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has come out as gay. [ Page Six

has come out as gay. [ In less cheerful Housewives news, three in the RHOBH cast tested positive for covid. [ Page Six