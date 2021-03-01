I'm Still Crying Over Taylor Simone Ledward's Golden Globes Tribute to Her Late Husband Chadwick Boseman

Image : Sarah Morris ( Getty Images )

On Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the late great Chadwick Boseman won an award for best actor in a drama motion picture for his role in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman died in August of 2020 as a result of colon cancer, a diagnosis he kept hidden from fans and some of his colleagues. Accepting the award on his behalf was his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who sat poised and beautiful in a gold gown, thanking Boseman’s colleagues through tears.

“I don’t have his words,” she said after having thanked his castmates and the people at Netflix, saying that’s likely what he would have done himself. As she spoke, the stream cut away to Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, and Rene Zellweger who were all doing their best to maintain their composure during the saddest moment of the evening. The posthumous award is Boseman’s first Golden Globe. Black Bottom was Boseman’s last appearance on film, however this year Disney+ will be releasing an animated series tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe which will feature Boseman’s final performance, voicing an animated T’Challa.

In a tribute to Tiger Woods, who suffered a serious leg injury after a car accident, several golfers across several different tournaments all wore Woodss ’s signature red shirt on Sunday, the day Woods wore his red and black get-ups to absolutely slaughter his competition when he was active. Woods is recovering from his single-vehicle accident in Cedars Sinai LA and tweeted his appreciation for this tribute, his first tweet since his car went off-road and tumbled, reportedly crushing his legs. [TMZ]

Holland Taylor is still in love.



An d speaking of Sarah Paulson, she wore a Prada cast to the Golden Globes which was the same color as my Target sweatpants, so who wore it best? [Vogue]

