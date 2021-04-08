I'm Pretty Sure Kim Kardashian Made a Lesbian Joke About Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae

Screenshot : Youtube

Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians concerns entirely made up “lesbian rumors” about Kourtney Kardashian and her new TikTok BFF Addison Rae, who is 20. Last year, the two were spotted out at nearly every function in Los Angeles, and during a sit-down lunch with the young “dancer” and “viral star,” the rest of the family appears to have interrogated her intentions toward their sister.



It, uh... seemed pretty homophobic.

Within seconds, Kim makes a quip about Addison’s nails, which also play a recurring role in jokes by straight people about lesbians. Immediately, the rest of the family joins in on the nails bit, with mom Kris asking “She’s going to do long nails like yours?” The rest of the family sits laughing to themselves like it’s high school and they’ve just invited the fresh meat over to play with.

I mean, the majority of these goblins are in their forties . I think Rae is the only “fresh” thing at that table to begin with.



Soon, the discussion turns to speculation about Rae’s sexuality, and whether or not she and Kourtney were sleeping together, despite both having boyfriends for the entirety of their relationship, and not a single rumor or whiff of gossip in the press to say they were doing anything of the sort. It’s manufactured drama like this that has, for years, ingrained this wretched family into everyday life for most of America, but this time, I just don’t have the patience for it!

While Rae—who I genuinely don’t care much for anyway—sits and squirms, the entire family goes on the attack, peppering her with questions about this imaginary sex life with their sister until the whole table sits in awkward silence.



Just look at how proud Kim is of acting like an asshole.



Screenshot : Youtube

