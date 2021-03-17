I'm Legitimately So Jealous Of This Rah Rah Bitch

Image : Backgrid ( Backgrid )

Filming is well underway for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci over in Italy, based on the real-life murder of Maurizio Gucci , and starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. WWD reports that filmmakers and costume designers for the film were given full access to the Gucci archive leading up to production. Damn, I’m fucking jealous.

Advertisement

No really! That’s all I really have to say. I’m extremely jealous that this rah rah bitch jetted off to Italy for some pizza pie and a hunk of Adam Driver, all while playing about in the Gucci archives. I mean—what a way to spend the pandemic!

CEO of Gucci, Marco Bizzarri, said of the film to WWD: “Gucci is collaborating with MGM and Scott Free Productions by providing access to the house’s historical archive for wardrobe and props.” He also made sure to note that the Gucci family, meanwhile, has no formal connection to the brand these days.

God damn, would I love to be in some ridiculously expensive clothes right now. It’s probably best I wasn’t cast in this film though, considering I don’t know much about Italy . How does the national anthem go again? “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie...”

Something something something, I’m sure.

Image : Backgrid ( Backgrid )

Let’s get this straight. A-Rod and JLo originally broke up because of a minor character on Bravo’s notoriously racist plantation fantasy Southern Charm, allegedly. Then, despite being broken up, they jetted off to the Dominican Republic for the weekend, after which a source told Page Six Wednesday: “They had a great couple days in the DR. They continue to work through things. That’s the status quo right now. They’re together.”



Advertisement

So... they’re back together?



I think this is the first time I’ve ever really taken a long, hard look at Teresa Giudice’s Juicy Joe 2.0:

Advertisement

A wild Rob Kardashian appears:

Advertisement