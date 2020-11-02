Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

I'm Having a Normal Fall Morning

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:everything's fine
everything's finecommunismelection 2020fall
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Im Having a Normal Fall Morning
Image: Maeers/Fox Photos (Getty Images)

Hello! I am here, on this perfectly fine and beautiful morning, marveling at the crisp Autumnal air. I’m sitting here, looking out at my Los Angeles strip mall view, and wondering if the day can get any better than this.

Advertisement

Right now, water is boiling in my teakettle, because I’m making coffee. That’s what I do on days like today, when the smell of slightly rotten pumpkins and smog wafts through the broken window in my kitchen. I’m looking for a sweater because the floor has a bite to it, and if I strain my eyes hard enough, I can make out my frosty breath when I’m standing with the freezer open. Now my cat is mewling at me for some food, which she likes to do bright and early when the time changes. I’m looking at her do the dance she does around the food bowl. I’m smiling.

Now, I hear footsteps outside. It’s my neighbors, heading into work. I wave to them and they wave back. I can see they’re smiling, too, because it’s a beautiful morning in Los Angeles. More sounds trickle in: the mailperson slamming the door of their van shut, the Porsches on Sunset whizzing by, the garbage trucks trundling down crowded streets. What a wonderful morning to be taking it in.

Advertisement

Oh! The kettle is steaming, so I pour it into the French Press, which makes a faint hissing sound as I push it down. My husband is awake, finally, and he asks me if there’s coffee. He’s lucky I’ve been brewing it. In the fridge there are some seasonally appropriate creamer options, which add a refreshing kick to the ordinary blend I’m working with. He’s kissing me now, and telling me thank you, and asking what I’m working on today. I tell him there is nothing really special happening, save for the fact we are both still alive and enjoying ourselves.

As I turn to make my own cup of coffee, a bird lands on my windowsill, eyes bright and full of mystery. I stand there for a while, listening to its song. What a wonderful day in November!

Joan Summers

local gossip

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Living Through History Fucking Sucks

How Trump's Tired Campaign Playbook Uses Racism, Sexism to Target Kamala Harris

Trump Denies Report That He'll Declare Premature Victory, Describes How He'll Try to Declare Premature Victory

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Suit Against UK Tabloid The Sun, Which Called Him a 'Wife Beater'

DISCUSSION

theothernico
TheOtherNico

My trash and recycling bins are nearly a block away. I will have to make 4 back and forth trips to take out my stuff. Fuck it, I’m counting that as exercise!