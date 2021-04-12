I'll Take Two of Everything From Cardi B's New Ass-Contouring Athletic Wear Collection

Screenshot : Reebok

As more people get vaccinated and it appears that release from our cages is imminent, there’s been a lot of talk about the return of “ real fashion.” After a year of sweatpants everyone is going to be out in the streets stunting on their way to outdoor brunch. That’s cute for all of you who know how to dress well but for me, high fashion is a pastel-colored coordinated set of compression pants and a supportive top. Gym clothes are the holy grail and just when I thought things couldn’t get any better, Cardi B chose this Monday in April to rain down a blessing.

Advertisement

According to Cardi’s Instagram, the rapper has teamed up with Reebok for a size-inclusive line of athletic wear for women that hug your curves tighter than that one grandma that hasn’t seen you since the last family funeral.

The line, which features tops, bras, bottoms, and a bodysuit goes on sale April 23rd and mentally I’m already standing outside of a Reebok outlet somewhere in New Jersey. Cardi is also adding new colors to the sneakers she originally released with Reebok so your kicks can match your new tights, a staple of hood fashion.

It also seems that Reebok and Cardi B really had me in mind when designing this particular set. On their website, Reebok explains the collaboration process saying, “It was important to Cardi that the apparel collection focus on performance while also staying confident and sexy (for the girls who want to pair it with heels and wear it to the club).” Wearing a sports bra and tights to a club with sneakers isn’t just my preferred aesthetic, I think it is also my personality.

I look forward to seeing everyone at the proverbial club where we should all be decked in head-to-toe comfort created by Cardi B and Reebok, who have done a great service by designing tights that give your waist a “snatched” appearance without having to go to the plastic surgeon.