Image: Getty

Iggy Azalea is understandably outraged about the theft of her nude photos that leaked over the weekend, and she’s planning on pressing charges.



In a note that has since been deleted, Azalea explained the photos were outtakes from a 2016 GQ Australia photoshoot, adding that she was “surprised and angry” that the images still even existed three years later. According to E!, she wrote:

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things,” she candidly described. “Not solely because I did not consent to this – but also because of the vile way people have reacted. A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up.” As her message continued, she likened the situation to a nuclear bomb exploding. “If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going though [sic]. It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too,” she star said.

Azalea has since deleted her social media pages, but she concluded the note by saying that “I fully intend on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life.”

Meanwhile, the photographer who took the pictures says his photos were stolen and published without his permission. Seems like...maybe he should have been more careful?