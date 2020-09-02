ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

If You're Hungry, Try This Quick and Easy Snack

estherxlwang
Esther Wang
Filed to:worst food blogger inn the world
worst food blogger inn the worldsnacksfood
1
Save
Illustration for article titled If Youre Hungry, Try This Quick and Easy Snack
Photo: Esther Wang

The beauty of a snack is that all foods can be turned into snack foods. Does it fit easily in the palm of your hand? Are you eating it outside of the typical times of the day that you eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner? It’s a snack!

Advertisement

Once you realize this, a limitless world of snacking is opened up before you, a liberating vista of endless possibilities. No longer will you be constrained by what Big Food calls a “snack.” Embrace your power and creativity, my friends.

Advertisement

Keeping this mindset in mind, one of my favorite snacks I’ve had the pleasure of eating recently was this: some leftover pasta tossed onto a slice of cheddar cheese (the remains from a socially distant cookout I had with a few friends).

G/O Media may get a commission
Sunski Treelines - Premium Collection

Delicious.

Esther Wang

Senior reporter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

All the Juiciest, Strangest, Most Revealing Bits From the New Memoir By Melania's Former BFF

Big Sean Claims "IDFWU" Wasn't a Diss Towards Ex Naya Rivera, Which Seems Untrue

Sure Enough, Harry and Meghan Will 'Inspire Hope' With a Big, Hulking Netflix Deal

How to Win an Election: Steal It

DISCUSSION

hazelcills
Hazel Cills

NO