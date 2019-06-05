Image: Getty

I have personally never cried because my Juul was taken away, but that’s only because it’s never happened. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, has experienced this horror firsthand—while she was trying to work, no less. But instead of throwing a desk through a window like some of us might have done, it actually helped her cry real tears during a scene in Dark Phoenix. Acting!



The majority of the cast appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the film, and after showing some footage of Jessica Chastain getting bit on the tit by a horse, Kimmel turns his attention to Jennifer Lawrence, letting slip a minor spoiler in that (here it comes!) her character, Mystique, is accidentally killed by Turner’s character, Jean Grey.

To which Lawrence says:

“I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene...it was so honest and real, and it’s because she really was crying because her dialect coach, right before the take, took her Juul away…She started genuinely tearing up. It was like the performance of the year. It was amazing.”

Sophie Turner loves her Juul! Vanity Fair also points out this incredible photo of her Juuling in full Sansa Stark regalia on the Game of Thrones set, an image I love so much I want to convert it to music and make it my ringtone.

“It’s how to act,” Turner said matter-of-factly. “Take it [the Juul] away and then you give it back, and that’s happy and sad.” Pretty much!