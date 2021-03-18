If You Need Me I'll Be Watching Caitlyn Jenner Singing Disastrously on Loop

Image : Youtube

Caitlyn Jenner has mostly terrorized fellow trans people since she stepped into the national spotlight and began loudly talking about her Republican values and gold habits. Hey, at least she gave us that video of her golfing with Gigi Gorgeous and her Getty heir of a spouse. Well— I guess that’s not the only gift she’s given us transsexuals. Now we have her performance on The Masked Singer Wednesday night to cackle about from time to time.



Jenner, who went by “The Phoenix” for an exceedingly short amount of time on Fox’s hit game show, noticeably... struggled... through her performance of Kesha’s pop megasmash hit “Tik Tok.”



This woman has literally no rhythm—it’s just what being Republican will do to a person. Even more unsurprising: she was kicked off almost immediately.



Ralph Fiennes has chosen a hill to die on: defending violent transphobia!

The Voldemort actor, in a new interview with The Telegraph, remarked of transphobic hate-mongerer J.K. Rowling:



“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.”

If only it were so simple as “views that differ,” and not, say, calling for the outright exclusion of trans people from every level of society, down to medical access and if we’re even allowed to take a piss in public without threat of a hate crime.

