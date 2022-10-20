While filming her highly anticipated Hulu/BBC docuseries Planet Sex—where Cara Delevingne explores some of the biggest questions about sexuality through different laboratories, cultures, and expertise—the actor found herself smack in the middle of a masturbation seminar. And to her shock, the seminar wasn’t a “classroom” where she’d “have a notepad.” Instead, she instead found herself in a space with a “pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.’”

“I didn’t realize I was a prude,” Delevingne said of her own surprising reaction to the turn of events, during an interview at the annual trade show MIPCOM in Cannes, France, where she was promoting the project. “I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl,” she said. “But I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’” She added that she did do “everything I felt comfortable doing.”

To learn that even Cara, who’s always been refreshingly open about her sexuality, has a sexual boundary, is honestly comforting. This is the woman who was photographed smiling as she and then-girlfriend Ashley Benson carried a“Dicktator Extreme Sex Machine” sex bench. In 2021, she gleefully showed Architectural Digest her home’s “Vagina Tunnel” and “Pink Pussy Palace”—which is a soft pink room outfitted with mirrors, strippers poles, soft walls, fluffy pillows, and a swing, “if you wanna play.” And in 2019, while appearing as a guest on Ru Paul’s podcast, What The Tee, she said: “I like people who are really prudish because when they get in the bedroom, they’re like, ‘What?!’ And it’s a whole transformation.” So it seems Cara Delevingne finally found her match: herself!

In the past, Delevingne has identified as pansexual, a sentiment that was echoed during the ten-minute pilot premiere at MIPCOM, in which Delevingne says she’s “100%” queer. But as with all self journeys—masturbation seminars aside—accepting yourself for who you are doesn’t happen overnight. In 2021, Delevingne spoke about having to work through feelings of shame while figuring out her sexual identity.

She seems to have approached Planet Sex with as much openness as possible, saying she had no “reservations” while filming. “I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different,” she explained. “I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’”

Even though the show isn’t set to air until later this year, it’s already been sold to 92 markets globally. If the rest of the series is anything like the adventure that Delevigne recounted, then we’re surely in for a pleasurable treat.