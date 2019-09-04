As chill as many soon-to-be-married couples pretend to be, weddings are all about control. This is why bridesmaids are forced to purchase matching dresses that make them look like bipedal draperies, often to the tune of several hundred dollars. But this wedding season, one woman had the courage to say “no” to wrapping herself in an ill-fitting puff of chiffon for her sister’s nuptials. Instead she went with an outfit she loved, something she knew she’d wear again and again: A T-rex costume.



According to the Daily Mail, Christina Meador’s sister, Deanna Adams, asked her to be the maid of honor at her wedding in Nebraska. But Adams wasn’t a regular bride; she was a cool bride:

“She, knowing that I’m not a big fan of wearing formal dresses and that I probably wouldn’t have a lot of money to buy something really nice, reassured me by letting me know that I could pick out any outfit that I choose. ‘I was trying to think of something that I would be willing to wear more than once and thought to myself, “Well, she did say anything, and if I’m spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they’re fantastic and I’ve always wanted one.

She did say anything. Unlike a traditional maid of honor dress, which is good for practically nothing, I’m pressed to think of an occasion a T-rex costume can’t be worn. Interviews! Bar mitzvahs! Baseball games! Wakes! Surfing! Anything you can do in any other outfit, you can do in a dinosaur costume. Meador has proven that.

Admittedly, Meador did waffle a bit in the months leading up the big day, and almost wore a regular dress. But she persevered, at least until the ceremony was over:

‘It was hot!’ she recalled. ‘I remember being surprised that everyone seemed to be doing their best to avoid noticing the elephant in the room (or should I say dino) but it was hard to see in the costume. ‘I peeled off the costume as soon as the ceremony was over to enjoy the reception in the dress I wore underneath it.

Meador is an inspiration, but so is her sister. In defending her from haters (how?!), Adams reportedly wrote on Facebook:

“It’s not a joke, it’s a giant middle finger at spending thousands of dollars and putting ungodly amounts of pressure on ourselves just to please a bunch of people who, in the end, only want free food and drinks. The point was to get married to the man who treats me like I hung the moon, and we did that part.” “My sister is awesome and I genuinely was not kidding when I said she could wear whatever she wanted.”

There is a wrong way to do a wedding, and then there is this, the right way.