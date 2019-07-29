Wearing any sort of jewelry to the beach is an invitation for disaster. Waves are naturally designed to tear your favorite earrings and rings from your body and plunge them toward the sea floor, where you’ll never hear from them again. (Unless you can recruit that guy from the “Oops!...I Did It Again” video, but I’m pretty sure he’s retired by now.)

But Bella Hadid doesn’t care about the ocean’s thirst for jewels. She will wear her $11,875 diamond belly chain while vacationing in Mykonos every day without fear. According to Page Six,

The supermodel, 22, has accessorized each of her bathing suits with jeweler Jacquie Aiche’s Diamond Shaker Belly Chain, which retails for a whopping $11,875. The 14k gold and pavé diamond piece can also be worn as a necklace, though Hadid has been sporting hers slung low around her hips.

Based on the photos, she seems to be wearing it under her bikini bottoms? But if I know the ocean, I’m sure it will find a way to snatch those off, too. [Page Six]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are mourning the tragic loss of their little pupparoo, Waldo, by transforming the emotional pain they feel in their torn-up hearts into the physical pain of matching tattoos.



Advertisement

Advertisement

One horrifying detail that I hadn’t previously seen related to Waldo’s death last week was that the driver who hit him on the Lower East Side didn’t stop, and will not face charges because a dog is considered “property.” That doesn’t explain the lack of serious charges for the many human victims of hit-and-runs in New York this year alone, but I digress. Dog tattoos: Good. [E!]