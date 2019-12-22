I Ship This, I Think?

Image : via Getty

This evening, when I opened up the RSS feed I use to find all my ingenious Sunday night blog stories, I saw a headline that sent a shockwave through my body and the bodies of the four people to whom I read it aloud.

Here it is, from People:

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Spark Dating Rumors After Their Coffee Date in His Hometown

And lest you think People’s spreading singularly bad intel, TMZ has:

BILL HADER & RACHEL BILSON: HIS HOME(TOWN) FOR THE HOLIDAYS

And they have PHOTOS:

The story, as suggested by the headlines, is thus: Hader and Bilson were spotted on Saturday at a Starbucks in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Considering it is Christmastime, Hader is from Tulsa, and TMZ reports that Hader and Bilson were HOLDING HANDS, Occam’s Razor suggests they’re a couple, and one serious enough to go to one partner’s home for the holidays.

At first, this revelation blew my mind—Summer Roberts? Bill Hader, the Secret Snack? How did this happen? Why did this happen? What is happening? But in the 20 minutes or so that I’ve been exposed to this news, I’ve decided I’m into it, which I’m sure is a relief to Hader and Bilson, who have no doubt been waiting anxiously for my blessing.

Do note that if you’re curious to know how Hader and Bilson met, TMZ has this interesting tidbit:

Bill and Rachel costarred in the 2013 romantic comedy “The To Do List,” which was written and directed by Maggie Carey ... who was Bill’s wife at the time. They split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage.

Spicy! I’m sure we’ll learn (too much) more soon enough.