I Literally Did Not Know Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Were Together Or Having a Baby

Image : Hollywood To You ( Backgrid )

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are parents to newborn Dakota Song Culkin. Was I supposed to know they were together before this?



Esquire reports the couple welcomed the new baby on Monday, April 5, in Los Angeles. The child is named after Culkin’s late sister Dakota, who died in 2008. In a statement to Esquire, Culkin and Song reportedly said: “We’re overjoyed.”

Again, I literally had no idea these two were dating. Now I know!

According to Esquire, they met on set of Changeland in 2017, where they were “first romantically linked,” which is news to me. Previously, on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2018, he said of Song and their relationship:

“I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Huh. I guess some dreams do come true. Best of luck to that baby.

Oh, goodie. Paula Abdul is apparently set to judge American Idol after judge Luke Bryan tested positive for coronavirus. (Wait, there’s not a “ t” at the end of his name? Since when.) The Hollywood Reporters says of the matter: “Paula Abdul will fill Bryan’s spot at the judges’ table on Monday, marking her first appearance on the show since it moved to ABC from Fox.”

Bryan, meanwhile, tweeted about it:

Ok, Travis Barker, relax.

