A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirtbag Product Diaries

I Keep My Hair (and the Planet) Healthy Through This Beauty Routine

yessfun
Yessenia Funes
hair
hair Beauty Sustainability environmentalism Lush
I’m no skin guru, but I have found the magical recipe to keep my locks in check. The best part? I’ve made it just a wee bit better for the planet by cutting some plastic out of my hair routine. How do you ask? Shampoo and conditioner bars, baby.

My hair is a pink, purple, blue-tipped mess most days. When I wash it with my favorite Lush products, I tame it—and feel better for skipping the plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles most people love. I’ve played around with sustainable make-up and still haven’t committed to that, but my hair routine is set. Shampoo and conditioner bars aren’t for everyone, but they’re worth trying. They sure work for me. Shoot, my man even likes them.

I don’t go out much these days, but at least my hair routine keeps my hair fresh and healthy so that I’m ready for the moment I can finally strut the goodies. Check out the video above to see how I reduce my burden to the planet while keeping my hair so fresh and so clean.

Yessenia Funes

Yessenia Funes is a senior staff writer with Earther. She loves all things environmental justice and dreams of writing children's books.

