'I Don't Identify As She Or Her': Courtney Stodden Joins the Party

Image : Matt Winkelmeye ( Getty Images )

Good news! The International Alliance of People Who Do Gender is proud to welcome our newest member, Courtney Stodden, who revealed on Instagram Wednesday that “my spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color.”

Here’s Stodden’s full statement:

They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color. #bekind #beopen #loveyourself

I love good news, especially on a Wednesday! The International Alliance of People Who Do Gender gets stronger, more populous, and powerful by the hour.

I don’t have anything productive or nice to say about whatever is happening in this photo, but I do want to point out how incredible Marge’s facelift has looked this season.



Now a photo I can be properly rude about. Can I just... delicately... and just for a second... point out how fucking tan Teresa and Dolores are recently? Ladies! All that spray-on bronzer can’t possibly be good for you.

Oh, look, the Secret Society of Supervillains hung out—with Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff no less!



Watching Gemma Collin’s Instagram Live chats is an experience I can most closely compare to the sensation ASMR supposedly gives everyone else.

