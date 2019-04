Kylie Jenner posts a lot of Instagram content featuring her one year old daughter, Stormi. And while photos and videos of Stormi toddling around with a Baby Birkin are, uh, charming, nothing has captured my heart quite like Jenner’s recent Instagram story of Stomi hitting her her mom with a makeup brush, a devious smile plastered on her face all the while.

Observe, preferably over and over again:

I stan.