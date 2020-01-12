I Bow Down to Billy Porter's Butterfly Sleeves & Gigantic Pantsuit

Billy Porter has never met a red carpet he didn’t murder, and I am pleased to announce that not even the red carpet at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards was safe from his slaughter. I don’t know why they even bother inviting other celebrities to these events, honestly.
Porter showed up in a two-tone seafoam/forest green Hogan McLaughlin ensemble that looked like a gown, but was in fact a secret pantsuit. I die.
As someone who refuses to learn how to sit like a lady or whatever, nothing speaks to me more than a dress that is secretly pants, especially one with legs as wide and swishy as this one. It’s a pantsuit, y’all!
Porter, who’s nominated for his work on Pose (as is costar Mj Rodriguez), also donned two arms and a torso replete with temporary butterfly tattoos, a move he told Entertainment Tonight was in solidarity with the transgender community. “Butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community,” he explained. “You come as one thing and then you transform into something else.”
Also, they look incredible, as do the nails and accompanying hardware:
Porter could wear a paper bag on the red carpet and still put everyone else to shame. Honestly, I think he should—anyone who can do this with some tulle could turn a Bloomingdales bag into a real work of art, IMO.