On Wednesday, the Yodeling Walmart Kid, who is sometimes called Mason Ramsey, crowd surfed on an inflatable horse during a sold out concert in Nashville. It’s a sight that has left me utterly transfixed.



A reporter from the Tennessean captured the moment in which the 12-year-old boy sat in the horse before a couple of roadies gently pushed him into the crowd.

Ramsey calmly started singing his song “Famous” as he and his horse drifted deeper and deeper into the crowd, floating away.

Floating away.