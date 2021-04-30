'I Am a Fucking Moron' Says Joe Rogan, As If the Rest of Us Didn't Already Know That

Photo : Alex Trautwig ( Getty Images )

Joe Rogan, the incredibly popular podcast host who is best known for being abrasive, uninformed, and generally a fucking fool, has taken back his comments from last weekend, when he claimed that “healthy” young people don’t need to take the covid-19 vaccine. “Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself,” Rogan said on an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”



Advertisement

Welp. That’s not true at all!

With the unfortunately massive size of his platform (Rogan’s podcast is currently #1 on Spotify), Rogan’s incorrect and dangerous comments reached far enough that Dr. Fauci was forced to address them during his appeareance on The Today Show on Wednesday. “You’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” Fauci said about Rogan’s perspective. “You’re worried about yourself and the likelihood and that you’re not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk.”

“So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that’s OK. But if you’re saying to yourself, ‘Even if I get infected, I could do damage to someone else even if I don’t have any symptoms at all,’ that’s the reason you have to be careful and get vaccinated,” patiently explained Dr. Fauci.

On the Thursday episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan clarified that he isn’t against vaccines—he just doesn’t think they’re necessary if you are “a young healthy person,” whatever that means.

“I am not an anti-vax person,” said Rogan. “In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them. I just said if you’re a young healthy person, you don’t need it. Their argument was you need it for other people. But that’s a different conversation. And yes, that makes sense.” While I suppose it’s good that Rogan signed on to the public health argument (the bar is in hell!), it’s clear that he still seems to believe that you don’t need vaccines to protect yourself if you eat enough kale and go for the occasional jog—a statement that is complete untrue.

Rogan continued on to say, “I am not a doctor. I am a fucking moron. I am a cage-fighting commentator... I am not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.”

Advertisement

I won’t even try to dissect what the fuck it means for Rogan to know he is “not a respected source of information” but also claim that he tries “to be honest,” because I refuse to be sucked into the pure and utter bullshit that is searching for reason in that man’s words. But hey, at least he knows he’s a fool!