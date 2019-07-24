Image: BACKGRID

On Wednesday, Page Six posted the photo of Bella Thorne you see before you under the headline, “Can Bella Thorne even see through her sunglasses?” The answer is obviously no, she can’t. So what do you think she’s run into while wearing them, fully unable to see?



Here’s a short list:

Garbage can

Employee at Starbacks

Whoever held open the door for her at the Union Square Barnes and Noble, where she was promoting her book

The weirdly heavy doors at the Union Square Barnes and Noble, which she ran into nose-first after colliding with whoever held the door open

Another garbage can

A Citbike

Some fans

A manhole (Excuse me, a maintenance hole)

A pole covered in stickers and posters, which she began a conversation with after confusing the image of Julia Salazar with one of her close friends

This group of paparazzi:

Image: BACKGRID

What do you think she ran into?