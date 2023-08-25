How I Feel Reading About How Many Calories Heidi Klum Eats in a Day

Earlier this week, Heidi Klum got herself tangled in a tabloid mess (partially) of her own making by opening her Instagram up to a Q&A with fans (deranged behavior in my professional opinion...). These sorts of things tend to veer way too intimate while simultaneously offering no real insight into who the celebrity is at all.



Such was the case when someone asked Klum how she maintained her iconic figure and she responded that she eats a healthy breakfast of “three poached eggs in a warm chicken broth.” Sounds like a recipe for fartin’ all day, am I right?! She also filmed herself stepping onto a scale to show off how much she weighs because one person was curious: 138 pounds for those looking to recreate a realistic Heidi Klum doll or whatever.

The Daily Mail then clai med that Klum also said she ate about 900 calories a day. (There’s no proof Klum ever said this.) Well, this pissed the supermodel off, so she got back on Instagram to explain that she’d just gotten “home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories. For one, I want to say I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life.”

She continued:

“It’s really sad because there is no real journalism anymore. People just make up stories. So one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it and it’s really sad because you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good.”

Klum’s coworkers have come to her defense and declared that actually, she eats sooooo much. “Heidi consumes more than 900 calories on a snack break,” Tim Gunn, Klum’s Project Runway co-star, told TMZ after they chased him down at LAX to ask about her diet. “That’s not true because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, [like] my sandwiches and stuff,” fellow America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara told Klum in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Terry Crews then chimed in, “I believe this!”

Surely it’s frustrating to have the DM make up things about your diet and it’s actually legitimately dangerous to advertise such a low caloric intake. I am also relieved to hear she’s not eating that little and also relieved to hear she is advocating against it. But also, what on earth is Klum doing stepping on a scale to show her followers how much she weighs?

If she’s as outraged by this backlash as she’s implying, why is she even sharing her misery breakfast!?? Is she not acutely aware of the space she takes up (obviously not literally) as a thin, hot, famous supermodel? Fans are asking about what she eats so that they can be as thin as she is. They don’t actually care about her chicken broth eggs. I’m just annoyed that she’s so flabbergasted that her body would be talked about in such a way. My brain melts reading about it all and I feel like Heidi as Worm from her Halloween party last year (pictured above).

There is an option to simply...not do an Instagram Q&A, and I suggest she take that option next time.

