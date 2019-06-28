Photo: Esther Wang

Food generally tends to be good, even when it’s bad, because it helps keep you alive. My general philosophy for “cooking” 95 percent of the time is to quickly throw together some combination of carbs, fats, and protein together and call it a beautiful day, one in which my body continues to motor along. My favorite meal? Rice, green peas, and a can of tuna fish (try it). I fully embrace that I have the anarchic food habits and mindset of a five-year-old, or a Silicon Valley tech bro. But lately, doubts have been sown in my mind—is what I eat actually, by the arbitrary standards set by “society,” gross?

On Thursday, for example, I had this for lunch:

Photo: Esther Wang

In case you can’t tell, it is a hamburger bun topped with ricotta cheese and some jam. I enjoyed it—the hamburger bun was soft, the ricotta was creamy, and the jam added a nice, not-too-sweet, tartness. Bonus: it took 30 seconds to put together. But after I happily ate the first half, I actually looked at what I ate and thought, Hmm.

I shared that photo with my Jezebel colleagues, along with the question, “Does this look gross to anyone?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Kelly Faircloth: Okay I’m concerned

Lisa Fischer: hgfdsjfgsdahjf;l’

Megan Reynolds: I can’t

Anna Merlan: Huh

Julianne Escobedo-Shepherd: As someone who regularly eats slices of bread with ketchup, I can’t say this is bad

The consensus? Mixed.

What do you think?