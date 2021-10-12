Director Ridley Scott is a great director who has done some very great important work and has been awarded up the wazoo by his peers. However, even very good artists are flawed and make terrible artistic choices that can alter the fabric of time and space. Scott’s latest project—a poorly- wigged and accent- lacking clunker of a period piece set in France—stars lifelong Massholes Ben Affleck and Matt Damon playing old French dudes. Nothing special there. But according to the dynamic duo who co-wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener, there was originally supposed to be a kiss between Damon and Affleck’s characters.

“In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth,” Affleck explained on Entertainment Tonight of a scene in which his character makes Damon’s character a knight. But the scene was never even filmed because Ridley Scott cut it in his revision of the script. Can you imagine being the person to deny the world the first on-screen kiss from Mattfleck? What kind of shame must one carry knowing that they made this terrible, terrible choice and for what? To make the movie better? Who cares!? Let them kiss!