Director Ridley Scott is a great director who has done some very great important work and has been awarded up the wazoo by his peers. However, even very good artists are flawed and make terrible artistic choices that can alter the fabric of time and space. Scott’s latest project—a poorly-wigged and accent-lacking clunker of a period piece set in France—stars lifelong Massholes Ben Affleck and Matt Damon playing old French dudes. Nothing special there. But according to the dynamic duo who co-wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener, there was originally supposed to be a kiss between Damon and Affleck’s characters.
“In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth,” Affleck explained on Entertainment Tonight of a scene in which his character makes Damon’s character a knight. But the scene was never even filmed because Ridley Scott cut it in his revision of the script. Can you imagine being the person to deny the world the first on-screen kiss from Mattfleck? What kind of shame must one carry knowing that they made this terrible, terrible choice and for what? To make the movie better? Who cares!? Let them kiss!
- Jon Gruden is out as head coach of the Raiders, knock if this is fine. [TMZ]
- Mark Harmon has finally removed himself from the inescapable clutches of NCIS. [People]
- London got too expensive for Adele so she’s moving to the quaint lower-cost neighborhood of... Los Angeles? [TMZ]
- Demi Lovato doesn’t want people referring to aliens from outer space as aliens anymore because it’s offensive. When I say aliens I mean that in a respectful way, though, so I’m going to keep saying it. [TMZ]
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting freaky at the happiest place on earth. [People]
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting into the fintech business which is hilarious considering that only one of them has ever had to worry about money management for more than a month. [New York Times]
- Danica Patrick finished her first Boston Marathon and correctly has no intention to do another one. [People]
- Joe Biden is now related to a Real Housewives cast member. What an honor for him. [E!]
