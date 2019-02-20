Lena Khan is the first Hijabi director in Hollywood. After attending film school at UCLA, Khan went on to create her first feature film, The Tiger Hunter, which is about a young Indian man who comes to America in search of success. The film is a comedy based on the experiences Lena’s parents and members of the community faced while growing up in India. “The stories I grew up hearing were hilarious,” said Khan. “I wanted to do something with that.”

The Secret Life of Muslims is a video series produced by Smartypants Pictures in partnership with Gizmodo Media Group. You can find more episodes on Splinter and Facebook.