Holistic Health Influencer Donald Trump Thinks This Plant Can Cure Coronavirus

Donald Trump seems to be developing a penchant for botany and is encouraging the FDA to consider the oleander plant as a “dietary supplement or, alternatively, approved as a drug to cure COVID-19,” according to an Axios report. The report continues, “The experimental botanical extract, oleandrin, was promoted to Trump during an Oval Office meeting in July. It’s embraced by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell.” Oleandrin must truly be a miracle drug if it can bring together a pillow mogul and Ben Can’t-Stay-Awake-Through-His-Own-Speeches Carson.



Much like chloroquine, there is no evidence to support oleandrin’s effectiveness as a cure. But evidence, shmevidence! If pillow man and the HUD secretary say it’s good then it must be good. Certainly, the fact that Mike Lindell is an investor in a company that manufactures oleandrin has nothing to do with anything. Happy coincidence.

A New York Times investigation has found that the “Trump administration has been using major hotel chains to detain children and families taken into custody at the border” and that these detentions are being overseen by a private security company. Many of the detainees being held in hotels are unaccompanied minors who are being “swiftly expelled” from the United States as a result of stricter border policies triggered by the coronavirus.

While hotels may seem more comfortable than an ICE holding cell, these locations are not held to the same strict policies as federal detention centers . “Parents and lawyers have no way of finding the children or monitoring their well-being while they are in custody,” t he Times writes . The report includes some of the hotels being used to house children and adults in custody which include, an Econolodge, a Best Western, and a Hampton Inn and Suites. What time will #AbolishBestWestern be trending?