Crystal tumbles, various prices

Before you click to the next slide, tumbles are fun and based on what they represent, they can technically be considered as a gift that keeps on giving! The best crystals for attracting love are rhodonite and rose quartz. To ease anxiety or depression, look for amethyst and sodalite. To attract luck, wealth, and fortune (my favorite!) get your friend or loved one tiger’s eye, pyrite, malachite or citrine. These stones range in price from $2 to $10 and you can find them in most gift or novelty shops. Etsy is overflowing with them! You can get a 1-lb bag for under $20, and that leaves you with multiple gifts.



Add a little note telling them what you hope they attract in 2023, joke about why you think they desperately need this stone, or make up a story about how you found it on a hike or some shit and thought of them. I don’t know, go wild and have fun! This is a cheap, easy gift that you can make as special or silly or sentimental as you want. —Lauren Tousignant