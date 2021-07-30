The goodness of one’s art is, naturally, a very subjective thing. A Rothko is brilliant to one observer and utterly unimpressive to another, the most beloved Impressionist Art is moving for person A, while person B wonders if all the painters of that era were severely nearsighted. And now, we have those who consider Hunter Biden—the most fascinating of President Biden’s offspring—a solid artist while others think he’s phoning it in. Well, to the latter group, Biden has only one thing to say, “fuck ‘em.”

Eleven of Biden’s paintings are being shown by George Bergès Gallery in New York City. The gallery priced the paintings from $75,000 to $500,000, prices that are, frankly, wild for an artist’s debut. Politico reports that the eye- watering price tag “has raised concerns of the possibility that someone would purchase the art as a way to curry favor with the first family.” In a recent interview with Biden on the art podcast Nota Bene, Biden was asked what he would say to those who are critical of the prices.

“Other than ‘fuck ‘em?’ ” Biden asked. The good-natured reply was met with laughs from the podcast’ s hosts, and Biden didn’t hesitate to defend himself further.

“Look man—I never said.. my art was gonna cost what it was going to cost or how much it would be priced at,” Biden said. “I’d be amazed, you know if my art is sold at, you know, for $10, just because the first time that you ever go about it is the idea that someone is attracted to your art, let alone that they would pay something for it.”

He admitted that his family name certainly adds to the attention his art is receiving, saying, “It’s been the unfair advantage of my whole life. It’s a hell of a lot easier to get noticed, not only by the cop who pulls you over for speeding but also by the school or whatever the endeavor may be.”

“I could just stay in my studio and paint for myself — and I ultimately do do that — but it’s kind of exciting to know that there’s an audience,” Biden said. “And for that audience to be able to have its own interpretation of what that painting means to them.”

I, for one, think that Biden’s art is aggressively Fine, and that some pieces are actually pretty cool. I really like St. Thomas (2020). The rest of the Jezebel staff, however, had a different take. For example, here’s what a few of them had to say about this little untitled number:

Stassa Edwards, features editor with a literal PhD in art history: It has real “I’m starting an Etsy shop” energy. Hunter Biden is definitely the kind of guy who will lecture you about surrealist art practices when he explains his art.



Hazel Cills, pop culture reporter: This is too 2010 Tumblr core. High school sketchbook. “I coded my Livejournal” core.

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, Jezebel editor-in-chief: This is that Nic olas Cage movie, Knowing, via painting.

Megan Reynolds, senior writer: sdfkjbhweryjks. WHAT THE FUCK lololol. lmfaoooo. i’m screamin. sorry this is so bad.

Biden is going to take the power of Reynolds’s keyboard smash all the way to the bank, so, I think it’s safe to say he wins this round.