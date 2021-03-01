Hilaria Baldwin Adds Sixth Child to Su Familia

Screenshot : Instagram

It’s been a long few months for Hilaria Baldwin. After the not-Spanish- born actor slash Instagram- sponcon- billboard weathered accusations of nationality -faking across the internet, now there’s a new baby in the mix!

On Instagram, she shared a photo of the newborn, alongside her other five children with Alec ( who is also father to Ireland Basinger Baldwin, his daughter with Kim Basinger) :

Advertisement

No word yet on what the baby’s name is, but it should be easy to guess, based on its siblings’ names, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo.



According to Us Weekly, Baldwin mentioned adding another baby to the mix in April, while pregnant with Eduardo. She later gave birth in September, and now the new baby is here, although both she and Alec have kept mum on the specifics. They’re entitled to that at least!



N othing more special than seeing la familia grow, don’t you think?

Speaking of pregnancies, Gal Gadot is also pregnant, after much speculation following the Golden Globes Sunday.

Advertisement