A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Hilaria Baldwin Adds Sixth Child to Su Familia

joansummers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Hilaria Baldwin Adds Sixth Child to Su Familia
Screenshot: Instagram

It’s been a long few months for Hilaria Baldwin. After the not-Spanish-born actor slash Instagram-sponcon-billboard weathered accusations of nationality-faking across the internet, now there’s a new baby in the mix!

On Instagram, she shared a photo of the newborn, alongside her other five children with Alec (who is also father to Ireland Basinger Baldwin, his daughter with Kim Basinger):

No word yet on what the baby’s name is, but it should be easy to guess, based on its siblings’ names, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo.

According to Us Weekly, Baldwin mentioned adding another baby to the mix in April, while pregnant with Eduardo. She later gave birth in September, and now the new baby is here, although both she and Alec have kept mum on the specifics. They’re entitled to that at least!

Nothing more special than seeing la familia grow, don’t you think?

Speaking of pregnancies, Gal Gadot is also pregnant, after much speculation following the Golden Globes Sunday.

  • Meghan Markle wore Diana’s jewels. [Page Six]
  • If you’ve got $20 million to spare, LeBron James is selling his estate. [TMZ]
  • I legitimately cannot make heads or tails of this Bachelor drama. [Us Weekly]
  • Kim Kardashian’s trespasser story sounds scary as hell. [TMZ]
Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION

snide-o-mite
Snide-O-Mite

Well...

Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo.

At this point, she’s gonna have to do the full Elizabeth Holmes now forever - the accent, baby names, “forgetting” English words, etc. (She’ll have to improve her Spanish because I’ve seen sources that say she doesn’t speak in complex sentences. Any fluent Spanish Jezzies around?)

The kids’ names take this act to a whole new level. Go grande or go casa!